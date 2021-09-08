Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 8,218 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,774,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,361,000 after buying an additional 258,880 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,003,000 after buying an additional 674,902 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,293,000 after buying an additional 1,444,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,229,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,145,000 after buying an additional 108,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after buying an additional 148,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFC opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

