Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,250 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RCM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in R1 RCM by 2.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,505 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in R1 RCM by 413.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in R1 RCM by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,411 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in R1 RCM by 12.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,386 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

R1 RCM stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $31.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 49.25% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

