Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.