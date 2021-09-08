Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 2,092.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $71,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $97,229. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

NYSE HAE opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Haemonetics Co. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

