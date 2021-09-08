AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen Sells 5,160 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AME traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $132.88. 1,247,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.39. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.90 and a 1 year high of $140.10.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AMETEK by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.