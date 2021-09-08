Amon (AMN) Market Cap Hits $2.74 Million

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $26,048.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Amon has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Amon alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00014798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.60 or 0.00730058 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.