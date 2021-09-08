Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.610-$1.830 EPS.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.29.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

