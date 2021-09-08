Analysts Anticipate Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $852.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce $852.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $858.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $845.90 million. Akamai Technologies reported sales of $792.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,798 shares of company stock worth $4,347,902 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 122.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.93 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.