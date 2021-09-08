Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.96 Million

Brokerages expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report $121.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $121.29 million and the highest is $122.60 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $112.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $520.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.47 million to $520.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $582.74 million, with estimates ranging from $578.60 million to $585.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.99 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

EPAY opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.13 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $37,046.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $71,054.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,919. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth $4,926,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

