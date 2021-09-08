Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will report $12.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $12.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $10.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $48.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $49.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $59.75 million, with estimates ranging from $58.30 million to $61.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $140,470.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,521 shares of company stock worth $348,499. Insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exagen by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

XGN opened at $13.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.38. Exagen has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

