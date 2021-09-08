Analysts Anticipate Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.13). Oncternal Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.25% and a negative net margin of 541.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 21,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,046. The stock has a market cap of $207.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.74. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.58.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

