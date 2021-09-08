Analysts Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.01. PDC Energy reported earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $8.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. 785,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 3.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

