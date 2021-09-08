Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $19.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.50 billion and the lowest is $19.15 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $18.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full-year sales of $77.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.85 billion to $77.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.53 billion to $81.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $146.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.