Analysts Anticipate Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Sep 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.56). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($2.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of RCKT stock traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. 5,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 16.92 and a quick ratio of 16.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.77. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $67.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $1,756,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 24,894 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,891.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

