Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) will announce $1.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of CSL opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $215.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.65 and a 200-day moving average of $185.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 714.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 54.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

