Analysts Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Post -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLLS. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

CLLS stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $14.32. 2,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,623. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $650.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.37. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cellectis during the first quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cellectis by 76.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

