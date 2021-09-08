Analysts Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $38.45 Million

Analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) will announce sales of $38.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.30 million to $39.77 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $153.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.50 million to $156.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $201.89 million, with estimates ranging from $189.05 million to $226.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,914,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,875 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,484,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 3.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,304,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 11.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 186,391 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in Clovis Oncology by 66.2% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,129,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVS opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.73. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.