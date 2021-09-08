Analysts Expect Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will report $1.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $184.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 959.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%.

LYV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $87.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.04. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $94.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after acquiring an additional 30,022 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 453,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,369,000 after acquiring an additional 311,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

