Analysts Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.81 Billion

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to post sales of $11.81 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.91 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $42.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.54 billion to $44.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $39.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.76 billion to $42.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LYB stock opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

