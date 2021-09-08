Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prosperity Bancshares.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.83.

NYSE PB traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $68.28. The company had a trading volume of 277,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,870,000 after acquiring an additional 109,295 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.