Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to report $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after acquiring an additional 406,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the period. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. 15,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,788. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.81.

Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

