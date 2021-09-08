Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $477.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report sales of $477.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $484.50 million and the lowest is $468.86 million. WEX posted sales of $382.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after purchasing an additional 72,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,993,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,575 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,471,000 after acquiring an additional 138,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after purchasing an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,813,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $172.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. WEX has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $234.64.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

