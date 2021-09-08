Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 8th (1COV, ASML, BNR, DHER, DTE, HFG, ORA, PHIA, RDSB, SAN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €85.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €845.00 ($994.12) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

was given a €780.00 ($917.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €100.00 ($117.65) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) was given a €27.30 ($32.12) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €51.50 ($60.59) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Orange (EPA:ORA) was given a €10.80 ($12.71) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) was given a €55.00 ($64.71) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) was given a €120.00 ($141.18) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €53.00 ($62.35) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) was given a €390.00 ($458.82) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

