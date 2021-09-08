Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $313.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $296.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Summit Insights from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $277.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

8/6/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

7/16/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

7/12/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.23. 3,041,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,445. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a PE ratio of -319.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 28.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

