Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CrowdStrike (CRWD)

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $310.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $280.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $302.00 to $313.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $280.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $296.00 to $305.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

9/1/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/31/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Summit Insights from $275.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $259.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $277.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

8/6/2021 – CrowdStrike is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – CrowdStrike was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $282.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

7/16/2021 – CrowdStrike had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $277.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – CrowdStrike was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $267.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CrowdStrike is benefiting from the rising demand for cyber-security solutions owing to the slew of data breaches and increasing necessity for security and networking products amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working trend. Continued digital transformation and cloud-migration strategies adopted by organizations are key growth drivers. CrowdStrike’s portfolio strength, mainly the Falcon platform’s 10 cloud modules, boosts its competitive edge and helps add users. Additionally, strategic acquisitions, like that of Humio and Preempt, are expected to drive growth for the company. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the security application market is a concern. Also, elevated selling & marketing and research & development spends remain overhangs on the margins.”

7/12/2021 – CrowdStrike had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $295.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CRWD traded down $4.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.23. 3,041,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,445. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.60 and a 200 day moving average of $226.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 273,834 shares of company stock valued at $70,220,728. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

