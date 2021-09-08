Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 8th (ALBO, DNNGY, ESEA, FCUUF, FHN, GBT, GCTAF, GDP, GENI, HRC)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 8th:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Get Albireo Pharma Inc alerts:

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Noble Financial. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $0.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp to a sector weight rating.

Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $77.00.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00.

Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.