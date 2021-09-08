Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 8th (ASMIY, ASML, BDRBF, BYSI, CNICF, DASTY, DITHF, DTEGY, EFRGF, EIHDF)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, September 8th:

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$1.95 to C$2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of China International Capital (OTC:CNICF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pasofino Gold (OTC:EFRGF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$57.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.75 to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$205.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT). The firm issued a sector perform rating on the stock.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

