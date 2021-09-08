Analyzing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideanomics and Churchill Capital Corp IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ideanomics currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.90%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.92 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.19 Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Churchill Capital Corp IV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Churchill Capital Corp IV Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

