Anchor Price Reaches $0.79 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.17 million and $13,115.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001718 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00167963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00718474 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

