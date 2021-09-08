Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Stock Price Up 1%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND)’s stock price rose 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$46.52 and last traded at C$46.13. Approximately 5,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.66.

AND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.16.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$107.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

