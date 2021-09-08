ANON (ANON) Price Hits $0.0069

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 55.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, ANON has traded up 108.8% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $52,668.45 and approximately $18.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002392 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00060663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.33 or 0.00130554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00185561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.