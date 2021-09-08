Anoncoin (ANC) Price Hits $0.0687 on Exchanges

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Anoncoin has a market cap of $145,034.11 and $85.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0687 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

