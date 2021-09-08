AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Shares Down 23.6%

Shares of AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) were down 23.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 82,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,111% from the average daily volume of 6,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

