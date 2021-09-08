Aparna Bawa Sells 2,593 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $959,773.02.

On Monday, June 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 32,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.37, for a total transaction of $12,429,992.41.

On Monday, July 12th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.25, for a total transaction of $988,581.25.

On Monday, June 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.10, for a total transaction of $946,704.30.

Shares of ZM traded down $6.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,370. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.55. The firm has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,553,000 after acquiring an additional 786,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

