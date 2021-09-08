Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APLS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 3,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $205,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $43,568,612.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,278 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APLS opened at $55.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.60 and a 200-day moving average of $54.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

