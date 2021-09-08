ApeSwap Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $23.56 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $173.35 million and approximately $23.56 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded 30.3% lower against the dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

