ApeSwap Finance Market Cap Reaches $173.35 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $173.35 million and $23.56 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00060341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00127706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00178514 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.81 or 0.07157168 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.20 or 1.00373930 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00741365 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 54,027,080 coins and its circulating supply is 53,676,383 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.