API3 (API3) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.40 Million

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. API3 has a market capitalization of $67.30 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be purchased for about $4.86 or 0.00010532 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00059573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00167963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.53 or 0.00718474 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for API3 is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

