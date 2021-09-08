Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 12,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 556,342 shares.The stock last traded at $15.35 and had previously closed at $15.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.11.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 19.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 25,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

