Apollo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $6.25 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $55.81 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00077210 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003581 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00020780 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00320242 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00041729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

