Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris Sells 75,032 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Joshua Harris sold 75,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $4,640,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

On Thursday, September 2nd, Joshua Harris sold 60,871 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $3,723,479.07.

On Friday, August 27th, Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14.

On Monday, August 30th, Joshua Harris sold 57,216 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $3,392,336.64.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joshua Harris sold 122,236 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $7,131,248.24.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joshua Harris sold 95,741 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $5,476,385.20.

On Thursday, August 19th, Joshua Harris sold 73,495 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $4,113,515.15.

On Monday, August 16th, Joshua Harris sold 133,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $7,945,791.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Joshua Harris sold 54,778 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $3,282,845.54.

On Friday, August 13th, Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total value of $8,870,843.61.

On Friday, August 6th, Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,852. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.