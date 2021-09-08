Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading 3% Higher

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.87 and last traded at $86.87. 1,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 368,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.
In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.
