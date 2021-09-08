Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading 3% Higher

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) shares traded up 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.87 and last traded at $86.87. 1,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 368,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.67 per share, with a total value of $2,946,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,946,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at $53,936,673.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.