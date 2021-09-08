AppCoins (APPC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $800,463.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0788 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and approximately $800,463.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00059090 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00157005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00044341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.62 or 0.00719597 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,780,268 coins and its circulating supply is 244,780,267 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

