Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.7% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Apple by 30.1% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 38,206 shares during the period. Satovsky Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 56,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 257,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

