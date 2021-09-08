Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 926,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 30,730 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $136,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 4.8% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 135.1% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.79.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

