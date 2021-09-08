Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,764 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.12 and a 200 day moving average of $134.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

