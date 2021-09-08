Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lowered by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after acquiring an additional 804,800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC lifted its position in Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $156.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.10 and a twelve month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

