APY.Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $266,119.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001199 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $23.32 million and approximately $266,119.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00131983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00187712 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.73 or 0.07234640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,112.07 or 0.99949428 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.25 or 0.00900060 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,152,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.