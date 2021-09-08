Arcilia Acosta Buys 15,000 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.85 per share, for a total transaction of $537,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 182,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,416. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $79.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.55 million. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 81,682 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Veritex by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 254,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Veritex by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

