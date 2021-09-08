ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Hits $0.0538

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ArdCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $14.95 million and approximately $109,938.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00157824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00715190 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

